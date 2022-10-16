Bongaigaon (Assam), October 16 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal took part in a discussion with various experts, academicians, researchers of traditional medicinal practice as well as common citizens as part of the 'Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda' programme of the Government of India, in Bongaigaon on Sunday.

The Union Minister called upon everyone to take an active part in this year's campaign and learn how everyday items of our home can be used for Ayurveda that will enrich our quality of life.

Speaking on occasion, Sonowal, said, "To unlock the huge potential of the traditional system of medicines of our country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken many important steps to develop the Ayush sector in the country. With the sustained effort to push the Ayush sector, we have reached a global Ayush market worth USD 18.2 billion today"

"The effectiveness of our rich traditional medicinal practices like Ayurveda is time-tested. It helps enrich the lives of human beings. It is with this intent, as per the vision of PM Modi, we are working with the modern system of medicine so that we can evolve a system of both modern and traditional medicinal practices helping people get swift treatment as well as improved quality of life", he added.

Speaking about the potential of Bongaigaon, the Union Minister said, "The work at the Multi-Modal Logistical Park at Jogighopa in Bongaigaon is going full steam. This project is going to be a game changer in the EXIM trade of the Northeast region with a revolutionary logistical process. Not only it will improve our trade prospects, but it is also likely to unlock a lot of employment potential in the region. We are also planning to set up a Maritime Skill Development Centre in Guwahati so that the region's youth can benefit from the opportunity that maritime trade has to offer. With the investment to double the capacity of the Bongaigaon refinery, the Modi-led government is firmly committed towards the development of Bongaigaon".

The Union Minister also visited the BJP party office in Bongaigaon and exchanged greetings with the leaders and party workers during his visit today.

The Senior Leader of the party honoured many senior leaders of the party for their contribution to the growth of the party. The event was also attended by Himani Adhikari, District President of BJP, Ajay Kumar Roy, MLA, Bijni, and Ashok Sharma, former MLA of Nalbari among many others. (ANI)

