New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The government is examining a recommendation of a parliamentary panel to set up at least one regional bench of the Supreme Court on pilot basis, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He also said that after considering the issue of regional benches, the 'Full Court' of the Supreme Court in its meeting held on February 18, 2010 found no justification for setting up of benches of the top court outside Delhi.

"If the issue is discussed then we will think over it with an open mind. India is a big country and different states and regions have their own special features. Keeping this in mind, if there is a need for discussion, we will definitely discuss," he said.

He added that there have been divergent views on regional benches of the top court.

Rijiju said several people have supported having four to five regional benches of the Supreme Court.

"One view id that SC should only hear constitutional matters. Why should it get into the issues of bail. Why should it get involved in small issues. But the counter view is that those who do not get justice in high courts, knock the doors of the SC. The issue has been debated for long," he said.

The minister said the law commission has given three reports on the issue. A parliamentary standing committee has recommended that at least one regional bench of the SC should be set up on a pilot basis.

"Such a suggestion (recommendation) has also come up. We are examining it. We will discuss what should happen, because it is a big constitutional issue. A big group believes that the present set up of the Supreme Court should not be disturbed," he said.

The law minister was responding to a debate in Lok Sabha on Family Courts (Amendment) Bill where members raised the issue. PTI NAB

