New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Reacting sharply to the Centre's decisions to slash petrol and diesel prices and provide subsidies on gas cylinders to Ujjwala beneficiaries, the Opposition leaders on Saturday called it a 'jumla' while also claiming that the government was "forced to bow to the demand of the people".

The government this evening announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre, while also announcing to give a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over nine crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Calling the decisions of the government a "jugglery of figures to dupe the people", Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala while presenting a comparative figure of the Central excise duty in 2014 and 2022, claimed that it was lesser during the Congress tenure and asked the government to "show the courage to give relief".

"In May 2014, Excise Duty on Petrol = Rs9.48/Litre On 21st May, 2022, Excise Duty on Petrol = Rs27.90/Litre. U reduced it by Rs8 now. U increased Excise on Petrol by Rs18.42/litre and now reduced it by Rs8/litre. It is still Rs19.90 V/S Rs9.48 during Congress," Surjewala tweeted.

"Nation doesn't need jugglery of figures to dupe the people, Nation doesn't need "Jumlas", Nation needs rollback of Excise on #Petrol & Diesel to May 2014 levels of Rs9.48/Litre on Petrol & Rs3.56/Litre on Diesel. Stop deceiving, Show the courage to give relief," he added.

While, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a jibe at the Centre on the decisions claiming that the government was "forced to bow to the demand of the people".

"Here we go, the arrogance of those in power will never withstand the anger of the people. Forced to bow to the demand of the people. Cut in central excise duty and a subsidy on gas cylinder for Ujwala labhartis," she tweeted. (ANI)

