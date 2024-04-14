Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], April 14 (ANI): Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Nazuk Kumar said on Sunday that the government has completed all necessary preparations and is ready for the polling day.

"For our parliamentary constituency, the poll date is April 19 and we have done all our preparations, we are on track and ready for the poll day," she told ANI.

Giving details about the preparation for the Lok Sabha polls, she stated that 12 companies of the CAPF have arrived to ensure free, fair and violence-free elections.

"For the poll day, we have put in place all the security measures, like vulnerability measures and confidence-building measures. 12 companies of the CAPF have come in for the entire parliamentary constituencies and they have also gone to the other districts. They have now been posted in their respective places. With their help, we will ensure free and fair elections & violence-free elections," she said.

Aizawl Deputy Commissioner also informed that training of polling officials has been done and EVMs are ready with the symbols and candidate details in them for the election in Aizawl.

"The second training of polling officials has been done and a final training will be done the next week, just before the poll. In Aizawl, we have strong room locations at 12 places. All these locations have been shared with the candidates and their political parties so they are free to come and see the strongroom anytime. We have completed the commissioning (of EVMs) for the entire parliamentary constituency. The EVMs are ready with the symbols and the candidate details in them," she said.

The voting in Mizoram to elect one member to the 18th Lok Sabha in the upcoming elections will take place on April 19 in the first phase.

Candidates of several major parties are in the poll fray in Mizoram, eyeing the sole LS seat.

Mizo National Front (MNF), which currently holds the seat, has fielded K Vanlalvena this time. Others fighting for the seat include Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, Bharatiya Janata Party's Lalbiakzama and Mizoram People's Conference (MPC), which has fielded Rita Malsawmi.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the MNF's C Lalrosanga won the seat against the INC's Lalnghinglova Hmar by a margin of 8140 votes. (ANI)

