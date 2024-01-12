Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the state government has submitted a proposal to the National Medical Commission (NMC), seeking an increase in the number of seats for postgraduate students at Tripura Medical College.

Saha shared this information in response to MLA Biswajit Kalai's call for attention during Thursday's Assembly session.

The chief minister stated further that several construction projects are underway, including the development of a 20-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) section.

He added that a proposal has also been mooted for a new Emergency Block at Tripura Medical College.

Saha, who doubles up as the state's Health Minister, added that 29 cabins are currently under construction at Tripura Medical College to enhance services.

Additionally, a 30-bed dialysis unit is nearing completion, with 90 per cent of the 20-bed ICU section already finished, the CM said, adding that there is also a proposal for the construction of a new emergency block.

"We have submitted an application to the NMC for addressing various issues related to the increase of postgraduate seats. These include 4 seats in general medicine, 2 seats for paediatrics, 2 seats for microbiology and 2 seats for biochemistry," CM Saha said. (ANI)

