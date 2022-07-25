Srinagar, July 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Government will not tolerate any wrongdoings in selection process for jobs in public sector as merit is the only criterion for entering into government service, Chief Secretary A K Mehta said on Monday.

"You should have faith that merit will be the only basis for selection (in government jobs). We won't accept even one wrongdoing in the selection process, " Mehta said at the launch of the Digital J&K, an awareness programme on services that can be availed online in the union territory.

He said if there are wrongdoings in providing government jobs, the cases will go to the CBI for investigation.

"They (culprits) will be given exemplary punishment. So, jobs will be given solely on the basis of merit, " he added.

The chief secretary said there was a wrong perception that there were no jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Let me tell you that Jammu and Kashmir government has given highest number of civilian jobs in its history last year. Jobs are there but they are not on the market (for sale)," he said.

