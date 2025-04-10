New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest 'Mann Ki Baat' address, in which he spoke about several initiatives that young people can take part in during their summer vacations, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has initiated a slew of programmes for May and June.

According to the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya the Ministry and MY Bharat Volunteers will organize Jai Bhim Yatras in the capitals of all States and Union Territories to mark the, to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. These yatras will culminate in front of Ambedkar's statues, where MY Bharat Volunteers and young participants will gather together to pay their respects.

Also Read | Gwalior Shocker: Woman Forces Husband To Eat Feces at Gunpoint, Records Video and Threatens To Circulate It; Victim Appeals for Justice, Warns of Suicide.

While briefing mediapersons, the Union Minister said that he will also join the yatra at Gandhi Maidan in Patna to encourage participants. "I will personally join the yatra at Gandhi Maidan in Patna," he said.

He also said, "My colleague, Minister Smt. Raksha Khadse ji will join the one in Mumbai."

Also Read | What Is Bicornuate Uterus? Know All About the Rare Condition That Baffled Doctors As US Woman Experiences Periods for Over 3 Years.

Explaining the aim behind these yatras, Mandaviya said, "The aim of these yatras is to help young people learn more about Dr. Ambedkar's important role in writing the Indian Constitution and promoting social equality."

On April 14th, MY Bharat Volunteers will carry out cleanliness drives near Dr. Ambedkar's statues in every district and town.

"This effort will help build a culture of respect among young people for our great leaders. We will continue to connect youth with places linked to our national icons," he said.

During the summer months of May and June, when students are on vacation, it is important to help them use their time well. To support this, the Ministry of Youth Affairs is starting a number of programs that will give young people useful experiences and help them grow.

To honour the sacrifice of our martyrs and to foster a deeper connection between the youth of our nation and the remote border villages of India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is set to launch the Viksit Vibrant Village Campaign.

"As part of this initiative, in the month of May, MY Bharat Volunteers will be given the opportunity to visit border villages and engage in meaningful, hands-on learning experiences that promote national integration and cultural understanding," the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said in a release.

Mandaviya said, "The Ministry has identified 100 border villages, and five MY Bharat Volunteers will be deployed to each location. These volunteers will be selected from across the country through a transparent registration process on the MY Bharat Portal, and I urge all interested youth to come forward and register."

During their week-long engagement, the volunteers will take part in a wide range of activities including yoga sessions, traditional and local games, sports events, cultural exchanges, and awareness campaigns that strengthen community ties.

He said, "Each day, our youth volunteers will lead sports and fitness activities, and interact with the local community to promote health and well-being. They will also take the initiative to understand and appreciate the rich cultural heritage of the villages in which they are hosted."

As part of this initiative, volunteers will organize joint cleanliness drives with local youth, aimed at promoting awareness around hygiene and public health.

Under the Yuva Connect program, the spirit and vision of Viksit Bharat will be brought to the youth living in border villages, inspiring them to contribute to the nation's development journey.

"Furthermore, through door-to-door outreach efforts, volunteers will sensitise residents about the Viksit Vibrant Village initiative, highlighting its objectives and the important role each citizen can play in its success," he said.

During these campaigns, awareness will be created about My Bharat Portal under MY Bharat Portal Engagement program.

"Along with this, we will also tutor the youth about the working of the MY Bharat Portal so that youth from every corner of the country can be connected to our various initiatives.We will engage in discussions with youth on Viksit Bharat and its importance and also collect valuable suggestions from them on this subject," the Union Minister said.

Through the 'Ek Ped Veer Ke Naam' campaign, we are starting a new tradition to honour our martyrs. Along with this, we will also continue to promote the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign.

To strengthen the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, connecting South with North, and West with East more strongly, the Ministry will start MY Bharat Chapters for youth activities,

"We will also start MY Bharat Chapters in all these 100 border villages. These will later serve as hubs for youth activities. This initiative will strengthen the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, connecting South with North, and West with East more strongly," said the Union Minister

The Experiential Learning Program (ELP) at Jan Aushadhi Kendras will also be started in June as part of a 15-day internship for Youth.

"In the month of June, through the Experiential Learning Program, we will give youth the opportunity to learn at 1200 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country about how affordable medicines can be provided at low prices to millions of needy people. At these centers, young volunteers will get all kinds of information about the process of medicine manufacturing and its distribution mechanisms," the Union Ministry said.

"At every centre, 5 of MY Bharat Volunteers will be present for this and will continue the work by staying there. Some youth will help in matters related to medicines, some youth will create awareness among people about it, and some youth will start awareness about sanitary pads, explaining their importance and needs," said Union Minister

He said, "This initiative will give youth a chance to learn from the dedication and contributions of doctors, healthcare workers, and service providers."

He further appealed to the youth across the nation, "I appeal to all youth across the nation to register on the MY Bharat Portal as soon as possible, so that this summer they get an opportunity to become a Social Winner." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)