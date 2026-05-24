India News | Govt Must Create Awareness on SIR to Protect Voting Rights: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Holds Congress Meeting

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday held a meeting with Congress leaders and workers over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state and said it was the government's duty to create awareness among the public.

DK Shivakumar warned that voters who fail to submit the required forms could lose their voting rights and access to government schemes.

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Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar said, "A meeting of party leaders has been called today to protect the rights of all people of Karnataka. Only those who fill out the application form provided by the Election Commission and return it with the required documents will retain their votes; those who do not return the form will lose their right to vote. We need to ensure that through BLAs (Booth Level Agents)."

He flagged concerns over large-scale deletions of electors in other states. "Quite a few issues are happening across the country due to SIR. That is why we are working to create awareness about it. The poor and common people need to be told what SIR is. In several states, 50, 60, and up to 90 lakh votes are being removed. SIR is beginning in Karnataka as well," he said.

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Linking voting rights to welfare benefits, the Deputy CM said that the government must provide people with the necessary documents.

He said, "If you lose the right to vote, you will not be able to access any benefits. You will lose all government schemes, including Gruha Lakshmi scheme funds, pensions, housing, and land. From this perspective, the government must provide people with the necessary documents. This is the work of a responsible government. The same has been done in Kerala. If there's a problem tomorrow, the public will question us."

Shivakumar noted that all parties were training BLAs for the exercise and urged them to ensure that electors do not lose their right to vote.

"Voters must submit their applications. Otherwise, they will lose their right to vote. All parties, including Congress, the BJP, and JD(S), are training BLAs. My wish is that no harm should come from us (parties) or the government, and that justice should be delivered to everyone. Winning or losing elections is a different matter. We must tell people not to lose their right to vote," he said.

"Welfare schemes are being provided for the benefit of the poor. If scheme benefits are denied on the grounds that someone has no voting right, people will later blame us for it. The BJP may have initiated SIR, but people will question us," he noted.

He expressed concern regarding migrant workers and rural voters at risk of getting their names deleted from the rolls if the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) do not find them at their residences in Karnataka.

The Deputy CM said, "What would rural people know about SIR? We need to make them understand. Lakhs of people, including migrant workers, have gone to Goa and many other places for their livelihoods. When they come home, if no one is there, there will be a problem. During SIR, they get people to sign elimination applications. There is a situation where one has to sign applications three times. If this is not done, the name will be removed from the list."

"If I myself don't sign the application, I will lose my own vote. Even a king will lose his vote. They will simply send a notice asking you to vote in the next election. Even Amartya Sen lost his vote this way. This should not happen. Everyone must protect their own vote," Shivakumar added.

Responding to queries on Cabinet expansion, he said, "There is no confusion at all. Your party exists only if you exist. Primarily, you and the party must be there -- everything else, including position and status, comes after that."

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and state ministers also participated in the meeting.

Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-III across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner.

For the states of Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi, the qualifying date is October 1.

The draft roll will be published on August 5, with claims and objections from August 5 to September 4. The notice phase and disposal will conclude on October 3, and the final electoral roll will be published on October 7. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)