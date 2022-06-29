New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Condemning the brutal killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Amnesty International said India must ensure that there is no impunity for those responsible for hate crimes and take urgent steps to protect people against any attacks.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, allegedly hacked tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on Tuesday and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

In response to the incident, Aakar Patel, chair of board of Amnesty International India, said that Amnesty International strongly condemns the horrific killing of Kanhaiya Lal and the Indian authorities must ensure a prompt, thorough, independent, impartial, transparent and effective investigation into the killing, and bring those suspected to be responsible to justice in fair trials and without resorting to the death penalty.

"The Indian authorities must ensure access to justice and effective remedies for the victim and their families,” Patel said in a statement.

He said the killing highlights failure of the Indian authorities to uphold their international human rights obligations to protect everyone against systematic discrimination and violence, and to promptly bring to justice those responsible.

"The government must ensure that there is no impunity for those responsible for hate crimes and take urgent steps to protect people against any attacks, including reprisal attacks,” he said.

Patel said the Indian authorities must not allow violence to lead to more violence.

"They must live up to their human rights obligations to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the human rights of everyone in the country. The authorities must act now,” he added.

