Shimla, Mar 3 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur on Friday asked the Congress government in the state to put an end to the practice of closing development works which are already in progress.

“The government closed 20 colleges on Friday, including a college at Chhatri, my constituency, which is unfortunate,” Thakur said.

He said the college in Chhatri was functional for the past one year.

Modalities like providing land, laying the foundation stone, construction of the building and allocation of budget have been completed and sixty students were on rolls but unfortunately, the college has been closed, Thakur said, urging the government to focus on development work instead of shutting down infrastructure projects initiated by the previous government.

“I discussed the issue in detail on phone with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and asked him to review the situation at the earliest as all the institutions were opened on the demand of the public and an atmosphere of unrest and disappointment is prevailing,” he said.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Building Construction Committee of the state BJP was held here under the chairmanship of Arun Chaturvedi, convener (North), to review the progress of the construction of district-level offices of the party.

