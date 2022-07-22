New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The central government has simplified the process of documentation required for availing the benefits under the PM-UDAY scheme, under which it has approved a proposal to exclude a 'will' as a mandatory document, the DDA said on Friday.

Around 1,500-2,000 applications are awaiting clearance under the scheme as currently a 'will' is a mandatory document to avail benefits of , the urban body said in a statement.

The central government had launched the PM Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana to give ownership rights in unauthorised colonies.

"To facilitate the residents of the unauthorised colonies in Delhi, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has approved the proposal to exclude a 'will' as a mandatory document, for benefits under the PM-UDAY Scheme," it said.

After these amendments in the Regulations, 2019, these applications now will be processed in the absence of a 'will'. This would speed up the process of disposal of cases and facilitate simplification of the process, and would increase the number of applications, it said.

On March 8, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had told reporters that the proposed amendment for not treating a valid will as a mandatory document will resolve the grievance of applicants whose applications have been kept on hold due to its absence.

On Friday, the DDA in its statement also said the "central government has also allowed submission of 'registered gift deed' in place of GPA/ATS for availing benefits under the PM-UDAY (Pradhan Mantri – Unauthorised Colony in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna) scheme".

It was also observed that many applications were received wherein the applicants had provided 'registered gift deed' in place of GPA/ATS (General Power of Attorney/Agreement to Sell) as a document for getting benefits under this scheme.

These could not be processed as the regulations did not allow 'gift deed' as an acceptable document. Now, applications with a 'registered gift deed' will also be allowed for conferment or recognition of property rights under the PM-UDAY Scheme, the DDA said.

In its statement, it also shared data, saying as on July 15, 2022, the government has received 1,05,076 applications under the PM-UDAY Scheme, and 41,143 applications been disposed, and 26,438 of those been rejected.

