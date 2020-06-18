India News | Govt Official Held Taking Bribe in Ludhiana

Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) A government official was arrested for allegedly taking bribe in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Thursday, a spokesperson said.

Sukhmani Singh, posted at Sub-Registrar (East) Office in Ludhiana, was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 9,500 from a person for changing the ownership title of a shop, he said.

The spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said the accused official was arrested on the complaint of Amandeep Singh of Jagirpur village.

The complainant had informed the bureau that Sukhmani was demanding Rs 21,500 bribe for the work, and he had paid Rs 6,000 to him as the first installment, the spokesperson said.

The complaint was verified and the official was held receiving the second installment of Rs 9,500 from Amandeep, he said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Sukhmani and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.

