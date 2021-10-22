New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The government has organised around 7,000 events so far under the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" campaign which began on March 12, 2021 to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's independence, Culture Secretary Govind Mohan said on Friday.

Speaking at the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI)'s 8th National Forum that was held virtually on "Reviving the Economy: Reimagine. Reboot. Reform", Mohan sought the participation of the private sector in the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" programme, which currently is mostly driven by government departments.

Also Read | Phone Tapping Case: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s OSD Lokesh Sharma Fails to Appear Before Delhi Police for Questioning.

“Under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme, we are trying to create collaborative synergy. The spirit of collaborative synergy is what we expect to spread out or transform into the normal functioning of various ministries, departments and governments, and break the silos and work together in collaborative efforts," Mohan said.

“So far, we have held 7,000 events curated by different government departments across India and our missions abroad,” he said.

Also Read | RBI Remains Laser-Focused to Bring Back Inflation to 4%, Says Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Mohan said it is the collaborative approach that would fuel economic growth and will have a huge multiplier effect.

“Whether it is programmes like ‘Ease of Doing Business' or ‘Gati Shakti', this will only work if we let go of the silo approach and work on a convergence approach," he said.

"This campaign is yet to see private participation in large numbers. We want to call chambers together to discuss and share with them the programme for next three months that we want to do,” he added.

Mohan said the programme was being celebrated to recognise the sacrifice of people who fought for the country's Independence but remained unremembered.

The programme, he said is also a way to prepare a roadmap to take action for the development of the country.

The government will upload information about the unsung heroes of independence on websites, in which people too can contribute in bringing the forgotten freedom fighters' struggle to the fore, he said.

The Indian diaspora and Indian mission in over 200 countries will be roped in to celebrate the unsung heroes like the soldiers in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose-led Indian National Army, he said.

Virat Bhatia, Vice President, PAFI and Managing Director, Apple India, read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message for the organisers.

“As the nation celebrates Amrit Mahotsav of its Independence, our vision to build a glorious India is driven by the collective resolve of 130 crore citizens. The role of valued stakeholders such as PAFI assumes even greater importance in such a scenario to capitalise on the opportunities in the resurgent New India,” Modi said in his message.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)