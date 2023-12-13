Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 13 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, while attending the Golden Celebration program on the premises of Belagavi Suvarna Soudha, said on Tuesday that the Karnataka government is planning to make the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belgavi a tourist spot.

"The government is thinking of making the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha a tourist spot by opening it to the public on weekends," said Shivakumar.

The Karnataka Deputy CM supporting the government's idea said that the tourists will be attracted to the place by making photoshoot points at important places of Suvarna Soudha.

He further mentioned that the former chairman of the Legislative Assembly and council have already given suggestions in this regard and the government will also think about it.

"I was reading the history of Karnataka. KB Koliwad (former Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly) also supported the idea of turning the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha into a tourist spot. Today we also got the privilege of honouring him in this golden celebration," said Shivakumar.

Shivakumar was participating in the 50th Karnataka Golden Jubilee and honoring ceremony for the former Speaker of the Karnataka Legislature held at the Suvarna Soudha in Belgaum.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah interacted with school children who had come to Suvarnasoudha in Belgaum to watch the assembly session. The Chief Minister answered the students' questions regarding the functioning of the government and development works.

Suvarna Vidhana Soudha is the legislature building of the state of Karnataka situated in Belagavi.

The building has often been criticized for being underutilized as the building is only used once a year to hold a session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Despite this, the state government has defended the project, proposing additional utilization such as hosting state government committee meetings, regional gatherings, and conferences with foreign delegations during non-legislative periods.

Turning the building into a tourist spot can prove to be another additional utilization of the building. (ANI)

