New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Over 56.62 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy has been procured in the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 up to 17 October 2021, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Monday.

As per an official release, "The procurement took place in states and Union Territories of Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand."

The KMS 2021-2022 at MSP commenced recently and has benefited 37,1919 farmers with an MSP value of Rs.11,099.25 crore, read the release. (ANI)

