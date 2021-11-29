New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Ahead of the Winter Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government is ready to discuss all issues and answer all questions but the dignity of Parliament and the Chair should be maintained.

Speaking with reporters, he said citizens want Parliament to debate on issues of national interest and find ways for development of the country.

He asserted that the government is ready to discuss all issues and also answer all questions.

The prime minister said the benchmark should be how the House functions and not how it is disrupted.

Voices against government policies should be forceful but dignity of Parliament and the Chair should be maintained, Modi said.

He also urged people to stay alert in the wake of the new variant of COVID-19.

