New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday that the government has still left its door open for discussions with the farmers regarding the three new farm laws.

Recalling the previous talks held with farmers agitating against central farm laws, Tomar said: "The Government of India is committed to double farmers' income and work towards agriculture's welfare. Discussions have been held many times, if they have a point to raise even now, we are ready to discuss."

This comes as farmer leader Rakesh Tikait announced the plans for marching to the Parliament with 40 lakh tractors in order to intensify pressure on the central government to withdraw the three farm laws.

Speaking at a farmers' rally in Sikar in Rajasthan, Tikait said, "Our next call will be for a march to Parliament. We will tell them before marching. This time it will not be just 4 lakh tractors but 40 lakh tractors will go there if farm laws are not taken back."Tikait also demanded that a new law should be enacted ensuring minimum support price for farmers.

The Agriculture Minister highlighted that over 10 crore farmers have been benefitted from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

"As many as 10,75,00,000 farmers have been benefitted from the Yojana and more than Rs 1,15,000 crore have been transferred to their accounts. Their annual incomes have increased by around Rs 6,000," Tomar said.

He further said that the government is committed to double farmers' income and work towards their welfare.

"The Government of India is committed to double farmers' income and work towards agriculture's welfare, increase their contribution to the country's GDP. We want that the farmers spend less and earn more and we hope to see a difference soon," he added.

On the second anniversary of the PM-Kisan scheme today, Tomar awarded Karnataka as the best-performing state for exemplary work in implementing the scheme.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)