New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Surjit Kumar Jyani on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah after which he said that government is ready to listen but farmers are being stubborn.

"Government is ready to listen but farmers are being stubborn. Law and order in Punjab is ruined," Jyani said.

"Sit-in protests are being done outside the houses of our workers. We talked about the language being used and the kind of hooliganism in Punjab," he added.

He further said: "Government is ready to fulfill all the demands of farmers. But farmers are now demanding that the laws be repealed. Why are they saying that? I think farmer unions don't want a solution. I think their plan is something else."

Farmers on Thursday took out a tractor rally at the Delhi borders to protest against the three new farm laws.

There have already been eight rounds of talks between the farmers and the central government, which remained inconclusive. The next round of meetings will be held on January 8.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

