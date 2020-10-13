Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 13 (ANI): As the government has revoked the detention of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, her daughter Iltija, who was operating the former chief minister's Twitter account since last year, put out her last tweet on Tuesday while expressing gratitude to followers.

"As Ms Mufti's illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off. May allah protect you," Iltija tweeted from Mehbooba Mufti's account.

Also Read | Assam Rifles Seize WIY Tablets Worth Rs 6.5 Crore From Manipur Border Village, Burmese National Arrested.

Jammu and Kashmir Administration Spokesperson Rohit Kansal said that Mehbooba Mufti is being released from detention.

"Ms. Mehbooba Mufti being released," he tweeted.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Bypoll 2020: BJP Candidate M Raghunandan Rao Files Nomination from Dubbak Assembly Seat.

Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to Government also issued an order for the release of Mufti.

"In exercise of powers conferred under section 19(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, the Government hereby revokes the detention order bearing No. DMS / PSA / 147 / 2020 dated 05-02-2020 issued by District Magistrate, Srinagar. which was last extended for a period of three months vide Government Order No Home / PB-V / 1449 of 2020 dated 31-07-2020 of Ms. Mehbooba Mufti D/o Late Mufti Mohd Sayed R/o Bijbehara A/P Nowgam, Srinagar, with immediate effect. By order of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir," read the order by Kabra.

Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, were put in detention last year following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

In July this year, Mufti's detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) was extended by three months. Farooq, and son Omar Abdullah, were released from detention in March.

On September 20, 2019, Iltija had announced that she would operate her mother's Twitter handle.

"Ms Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister J&K to whom this twitter handle belongs has been detained since 5 August 2019 without access to the account. This handle is now operated by myself, Iltija daughter of Ms Mufti with due authorisation," she tweeted from Mehbooba Mufti's account.

Meanwhile, PDP spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari said that Mehbooba Mufti will hold a press conference on October 16.

"Party president Mehbooba Mufti would be addressing a press conference on Friday, 16th of October, 2020. Timing of the presser would be shared separately," PDP tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)