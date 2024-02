New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The government on Wednesday extended the 20 per cent duty on export of parboiled rice beyond March 31.

A 20 per cent export duty was levied on parboiled rice on August 25, 2023 till October 16, 2023 to maintain adequate local stock and keep domestic prices under check.

It was later extended till March 31, 2024.

In a notification, the finance ministry said the 20 per cent export duty will continue beyond March 31 without an end date.

Besides, duty-free import of yellow peas, too, has been extended beyond March 31, subject to the condition that the bill of landing is issued on or before April 30, 2024.

