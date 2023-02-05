Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urging educational institutions to create maximum awareness among the youth regarding the government schemes, said that schemes are not just for 'vote-bank', but are a medium for the society to achieve 'self-reliance'.

Participating in the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of a hostel in Mahamana Shikshan Sansthan, run by Bhaurao Deoras Sewa Nyas in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath said, "The public, and particularly the youth must be aware of what the government is planning for them. A society can progress and achieve 'self-reliance' only when it becomes a participant and moves ahead of the government."

The CM on the occasion urged the educational institutions to ensure that the students are aware of the various central and state government schemes and initiatives for them to benefit maximum.

"There are immense possibilities for startups in the agriculture sector in UP, we have to prepare the youth. MSME has the largest base in UP, and our government's little encouragement to UP's exports has resulted in an annual export of Rs 1.60 lakh crores taking place today. The fourth phase of PM Skill Mission is about to start, we have to prepare our youth for this. It is necessary to make all the plans a part of the curriculum so that after getting the degree the youth do not have to wander anymore," Yogi Adityanath added.

Highlighting the various efforts of the state government towards bringing gender equality in the state, he said, "Kanya Sumangala Yojana is not only curbing female feticide but through a provision of Rs 15,000 as a package from the government level is enabling the daughters to achieve their dreams and fulfil all their essential needs. Schemes like Mission Indradhanush are eliminating gender bias by ensuring that the girl child gets proper healthcare"

He further added that Abhyudaya Coaching is providing free coaching to the aspiring youths of the state both through physical and virtual means. About 43 candidates qualified for the UP Public Service Commission through the Abhyudaya coaching and got selected.

Yogi Adityanath said that the students aspiring to set up their startups must be made aware of the incentives given by the government and schemes like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Chief Minister Yuva Swarozgar Yojana, and the ODOP.

Paying respects to revered Saint Ravidas on his birth anniversary and remembering personalities such as Dr Bhaurao Deoras and Bharat Ratna Pandit Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya for their unparalleled contribution to the society, Yogi said, "PM Modi's leadership evoked a sense of 'Indianness' among 140 crores Indians for which the great personalities worked wholeheartedly. Entire India's unity as a team during Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava and during the Covid-19 period was showcased before the entire world." (ANI)

