Deoghar (Jharkhand), Nov 28 (PTI) The headmistress of a government school in Jharkhand's Deoghar district was shot at by a teacher in front of students inside a classroom on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at an upgraded middle school under Mohanpur police station area, they said.

Deoghar SP Ambar Lakra said Chandni Kumari sustained a bullet wound in her hand.

She is undergoing treatment at Deoghar Sadar hospital and her condition is stable, doctors said.

The accused assistant-teacher Shailesh Yadav, who absconded after committing the crime, was arrested from a nearby forest, the SP said.

According to Kumari, the incident took place when she was teaching in the classroom.

"Yadav entered the classroom with a gun and fired at her," they said.

Police said prima facie it appeared there was some dispute between them.

