Sitapur (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) A primary school teacher here was suspended on Thursday after a video of him hurling abuses at the female headmaster before students went viral on social media.

An FIR regarding the incident has also been lodged and police are investigating the matter.

In the short video that is doing rounds on social media, assistant teacher Sachin Yadav is seen hurling abuses at the female headmaster in the assembly. Yadav seems to be enraged after being marked absent by the head teacher.

District magistrate of Sitapur Anuj Singh said the incident had happened last month. The accused teacher has been suspended from the school and has been attached with the Block Resource Centre.

Sushil Kumar Yadav, Circle Officer of Mishrikh area, said a probe has been ordered in the incident after an FIR was registered under relevant sections of IPC on August 3 on the complaint of the headmaster.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Ajit Kumar said that a report regarding the incident was sought from the Block Education Officer.

