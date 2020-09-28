Noida (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) A junior scientist at a top government agency, who was kidnapped two days ago after he got honey-trapped, has been rescued from a hotel room in Noida and three people, including a woman, have been arrested, police said on Monday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh monitored the rescue operation that began early Sunday after the scientist's family approached the police saying they got a Rs 10-lakh ransom call for his safe release, officials said.

Official sources confirmed to PTI that the 45-year-old man worked as a junior scientist at a top government organisation in Delhi.

"He was held hostage in a room in a OYO Hotel in Sector 41 from where he was rescued on Sunday," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh told reporters.

Three people identified as Deepak Kumar, Sunita Gurjar and Rakesh Kumar alias Rinku have been arrested, while two of their partners involved in the kidnapping are absconding, he said.

Rakesh Kumar alias Rinku is the operator of the OYO hotel where the victim was held hostage and assaulted by the kidnappers, Singh said.

According to officials, the scientist, who lives in Noida Sector 77, had left home around 5.30 pm on Saturday, telling his family that he was going to Noida City Centre to buy some items for home.

“But he did not return till late in the night after which his wife got a call from an unidentified person who told her that her husband has been kidnapped and demanded Rs 10 lakh for his safe release,” according to a police statement.

Unbeknown to the wife, the scientist had searched for a “massage parlour” online after which he got connected with a man, who had asked him to meet him Saturday evening at the Noida City Centre, from where he got kidnapped, police said.

“The wife tried to arrange the money but could not and then approached the local Sector 49 police Sunday morning after which top officials took note of the matter and an investigation launched to rescue the man,” they said.

