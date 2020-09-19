New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) A demand for the government escalating its engagements with the international media to build a global opinion against Pakistan for sponsoring cross-border terrorism and harbouring fugitives such as Dawood Ibrahim was made in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday.

Through a Zero Hour mention, Sasmit Patra of the BJD said the government should also engage with the G-8 nations to increase international pressure on Pakistan just like its engagement with the US that reflected in the recent Indo-US joint asking Pakistan to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist activities.

With international pressure building and also in an attempt to come out from the Financial Action Task Force's grey list, Pakistan recently banned 88 terrorists including Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim.

Patra said while the Indian media has reported on the address and the assets of Dawood Ibrahim in Pakistan, the international media hasn't done that.

The government should "escalate matter through engagement with international media", he said, adding it should also use Parliamentarian just as the US administration associates with senators.

BSP Rajya Sabha member Rajaram raised the issue of only two per cent reservation being provided to the OBCs and eight per cent to the SCs in Jammu.

This despite the OBCs constituting 35 per cent of the population in the region and the SCs 17 per cent, he said.

BSP supremo Mayawati had supported the government on the scrapping of Article 370 in August last year in hope that central policies such as that on reservation will get fully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

But even after more than a year, the reservation for OBCs is stuck at two per cent and that for SCs at eight per cent, well below the national average, he said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy to find out if the reason for the delay was administrative or due to pending census.

Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena sought that relaxation in the age limit for candidates from reserved categories in educational institutions and jobs be also extended to those from the economically weaker sections (EWS).

The EWS is provided 10 per cent reservation but no relaxation in the age limit is given to them, she said.

Derek O'Brien (TMC) wanted the Central government to replicate the West Bengal model of paying cash to artists and artisans to support the informal sector ahead of the festive season.

Neeraj Shekhar (BJP) demanded inclusion of the Bhojpuri language in the 8th Schedule as it is spoken by 20 crore people in India and 7-8 crore in countries such as Mauritius, the Maldives, Uganda, Surinam and Nepal.

Ahmed Patel of the Congress sought the constitution of a task force to frame rules for conducting online classes for schoolchildren and provide help to those from the weaker sections of society who cannot afford digital education mediums such as computers or smartphones.

K J Alphons (BJP) wanted the government to not slow down the fight against TB because of the coronavirus pandemic, and instead intensify tracking for Tuberculosis cases.

YS Chowdary (BJP) sought measures for water conservation and management to avoid future catastrophe.

