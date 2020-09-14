New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The Centre has spent over Rs 1,196 crore in campaigns publicising its programmes and policies through print, TV and digital media in three years from 2017-18, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Bureau of Outreach and Communication under his ministry undertakes Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns on behalf of the government's ministries and departments with regard to their policies and programmes.

Javadekar also detailed the expenditure incurred on creating awareness for the programmes and policies -- Rs 585.31 crore in 2017-18, Rs 451.01 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 160.57 crore in 2019-20 (total Rs 1,196.89 crore).

He also gave a year-wise break-up of the expenditure on publicity through different media.

In 2017-18, Rs 462.22 crore was spent on print media, Rs 109.87 crore on TV and Rs 13.22 crore on digital media, according to data shared by the minister.

In 2018-19, Rs 301.03 crore was spent on print media, Rs 123.11 crore on TV, Rs 26.87 crore on digital media. In 2019-20, Rs 129.18 crore was spent on print media, Rs 25.68 crore on TV and 5.71 crore on digital media, the data showed.

