New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that a decision on Haj 2021 will be taken depending on the national-international protocol guidelines due to the position of the pandemic.

While chairing Haj 2021 review meeting in New Delhi, Naqvi said that Haj 2021 is scheduled for June-July 2021, but the final decision regarding Haj 2021 will be taken in due course keeping in view necessary guidelines to be issued by the Saudi Arabia government and the government of India in view of corona pandemic to ensure health and well-being of the people.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Naqvi said that Haj Committee of India and other Indian agencies will formally announce Haj 2021 application process and other related preparations after a decision is taken by the Saudi Arabia government on Haj 2021.

The Minister said that the entire Haj process might witness a significant change in view of necessary guidelines. These include accommodation, transport, health and other facilities both in India and Saudi Arabia.

He said that health and well-being of the pilgrims is of the utmost priority for the government due to Corona pandemic. The Indian agencies will ensure necessary arrangements in this regard. The government of India and Haj Committee have started necessary preparations to ensure health and well-being of the pilgrims.

Due to 100 per cent digital Haj process of India, Rs 2100 crore has been returned through DBT mode, without any deduction, to 1,23,000 people after cancellation of Haj 2020 due to Corona pandemic. The Saudi Arabia government has also returned about Rs 100 crore regarding transportation, Naqvi said.

Only because of 100 per cent digital Haj process in India, about Rs 514 crore surplus amount of Haj pilgrims during last 3 years has also been returned into their bank accounts directly even during this Corona pandemic. This has been done for the first time in the history of Haj, he added. (ANI)

