New Delhi Oct 7 (PTI) The government will launch a public campaign from Thursday to spread awareness on the measures people need to follow to check the spread of coronavirus, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, he said till the time a vaccine is available, people need to wear masks, maintain safe distance and sanitise and wash hands as part of efforts to check the spread of the virus.

He said following the three rules is a major defence against the virus as there is no vaccine or proper medicine to provide protection against it.

"The only defence against coronavirus is wearing a mask, maintaining safe distance between each other and washing hands frequently," he said.

The government has all along been urging people to follow these measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

"The Cabinet has also decided to launch a public campaign from tomorrow to help create awareness in checking the spread of coronavirus. As we know there is no vaccine still found and there is no perfect medicine available. Therefore, the only defence against corona is mask, safe distance and washing hands frequently. From tomorrow at all public places, the campaign would be launched through posters, banner and stickers. The campaign would also be launched on social media," Javadekar told reporters.

Posters, banners and stickers would come up at public places including schools, colleges, offices, petrol pumps, police stations, markets, shops, hospitals, airports and offices, and on metros, auto rickshaws and other public transport like buses, railways to spread the message, he said.

The campaign will also be carried out on the social media, he said, hoping that the entire public will participate in this.

He said the precautions are all the more important as winter season would soon set in and protection against it is much required.

Javadekar said India has handled the virus well so far and reached this level with the lowest mortality rates in the world and a good recovery rate, everyone needs to carry it forward.

