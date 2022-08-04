New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will launch the latest edition of the Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure (CSMOP) on Friday.

This incorporates the administrative reforms ushered in the central secretariat under the initiatives for increasing efficiency in the government and under the special campaign for disposal of pending matters, a statement issued on Thursday by Union Personnel Ministry said.

The 16th edition of the CSMOP has focused on the four-pronged approach of delayering, delegation, operationalisation of desk officer system, digitisation of central registration units and implementation of e-Office version 7.0 as part of the silent transformation under way in the context of “maximum governance, minimum government”, it said.

Singh will launch four seminal publications of the Department of Administration Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) on Friday, the statement said.

They are CSMOP 2022, impact evaluation report of the initiative for increasing efficiency in decision making in the central secretariat 2022, Swachhta assessment report 2022 and CPGRAMS monthly report July 2022.

The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System or CPGRAMS -– a portal -- allows citizens to register complaints against government departments.

The impact evaluation report on initiatives for increasing efficiency in decision making in central secretariat 2022 highlights some success stories like delayering with review of levels of disposal and channels of submission undertaken in 95 per cent ministries/departments.

The successful implementation of delayering has resulted in flatter and agile organisational structure of the ministries/ departments by reducing the channels of submission, the statement said.

The Swachhta assessment report 2022 has highlighted that the Swachhta campaign has resulted in holistic process improvement in disposal of pending matters by central ministries/ departments with focus on cleanliness process adoption, it said.

The Swachhta campaign activities are implemented on a regular basis in all ministries/departments for three hours/week, the statement said.

The success of the campaign is highlighted by the efficient management of space and bringing pendency down by a significant margin, it added.

Twelve lakh square feet of space was freed and scrap worth Rs 62 crore was disposed, the statement said.

The launch function will be attended by V Srinivas, Secretary of DARPG, among others.

