Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 4 (ANI): Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janta Party-led central government and said that the government is taking steps to suppress the minority communities.

While addressing a press conference on Friday, the SGPC president said, "This general meeting of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee feels that the government is taking steps to suppress the minority communities. After the politics of votes, the government is adopting every trick to make India a Hindu nation. It is directly challenging selected religious organizations belonging to minorities without considering the constitution. Earlier, the Congress party directly clashed with the Sikhs by not listening to them and today the present government is also following the same path."

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to break the communal system of Gurdwara Sahibs and run them according to their principles. Their aim is to divide the Sikhs among themselves and weaken the communal power," the SGPC president added.

Harjinder Singh Dhami stated that the governments should not forget that it is because of the Sikh Gurus that India's culture has survived.

He said, "Even after the Gurus, the Sikh community has always made great sacrifices for the freedom and defence of the country. Only Sikhs fought to drive out Mughals, Afghans and British from here. But forgetting all this, the governments never gave justice to the Sikhs."

The SGPC president informed that mistrust towards the government has developed among the Sikhs and continues to grow due to government repression.

He said, "Sikhs have always had to choose the path of struggle to get justice, while the governments are not giving up their rigid attitude and narrow-mindedness on every issue. At present, the case of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee is also a manifestation of the same anti-Sikh intention of the governments."

"The assembly reprimands governments to stop interfering in the religious affairs of minorities. It is the primary responsibility of the government to protect the rights of the people of every religion living in India, which should be followed strictly. Governments should work within the constitutional framework and should not act against minorities under the patronage of any one party," he added. (ANI)

