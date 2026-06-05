India News | Govt Will Do It Anyhow: West Bengal BJP Chief Samik Bhattacharya on Delimitation Bill Passage

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 5 (ANI): West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Friday backed reports of the Union Government likely reintroducing the Delimitation Bill and the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, asserting that an increase in Lok Sabha seats is necessary to reflect India's growing population.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said the current strength of the Lok Sabha is inadequate for a country of over 140 crore people and expressed confidence that the proposed legislation would secure broad political support.

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"542 seats in the Lok Sabha are less for the population of 140 crore. So, this should be increased. We will do it anyhow. This bill will be passed unanimously," he asserted.

His remarks come amid reports that the Centre may bring back the Delimitation Bill and the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in Parliament, potentially paving the way for a reconfiguration of parliamentary constituencies and an increase in representation.

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The 131st CA Bill had failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in Parliament in may, effectively stalling the delimitation-linked reforms.

The Lok Sabha had taken up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing.

In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against.

With the Constitution Amendment Bill defeated, the government later said it did not want to pursue the two other linked bills.

The bills aimed to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816, with 33 per cent reservation for women. The delimitation was to be carried out based on the 2011 census. The government said there will be a proportionate increase in seats for all states.

Opposition parties said that they are strongly in favour of women's reservation but were against the Delimitation Bill. They called upon the government to implement the women's reservation in the existing strength of the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

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