New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The Government of India will not increase any subsidy in DAP and all phosphatic fertilisers, informed the sources on Friday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya directed all companies not to increase MRPs of such fertilisers, added the sources.

India won't tolerate cartels and will not allow any increase in phosphatic acid prices beyond USD 1200, they informed. (ANI)

