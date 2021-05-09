New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said the Centre will take action against those who indulged in post-poll hooliganism in West Bengal.

Vijayvargiya's remarks come after a meeting with top party leaders at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence in Delhi on Saturday.

"He sought information regarding violence in West Bengal and I shared with him the same. He told us to prepare documentation of this violence. The government will take action against those who indulged in hooliganism," the BJP general secretary told ANI.

Nadda was in West Bengal earlier this week when he visited the family of party members who were allegedly killed in post-poll violence in the state. The party had conducted a nationwide protest on May 5 against the alleged violence in West Bengal.

On Saturday, a four-member team of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) visited Satgachhia and Nodakhali areas of the North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal to assess the ground situation amid the reports of post-poll violence in the state.

The team interacted with locals and assessed the property vandalism in those areas. The MHA has deputed a four-member team, led by an Additional Secretary level official including a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official, to visit the affected areas. The team reached West Bengal on Friday.

On Wednesday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary reminding him of the letter written on May 3 to check the post-poll violence and also to provide a report on the incidents.

Meanwhile, on Saturday a five-member Constitution Bench of the Calcutta High Court ordered West Bengal Home Secretary to file a report mentioning the places where the violence occurred and the steps taken. The next date of hearing of the case will be on May 10.

Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. BJP has alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is denying the allegations. (ANI)

