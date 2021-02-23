Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI): Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani on Tuesday expressed grief at the loss of lives in the blast at Hirenagavalli in Chikkaballapur and said that the government will conduct an investigation and take action against those involved.

"Saddened by the death of five people in the blast at Hirenagavalli in Chikkaballapur. My condolences to the families of the victims. Unfortunate that such an incident took place after the Shivamogga blast. The government will conduct an investigation and take action against those involved," said the Karnataka minister.

Murugesh Nirani said that the government will provide all necessary assistance to the kin of the deceased and injured persons.

The District Collector (DC), Superintendent of Police (SP) and other senior officials are already at the spot and assessing the situation.

"The government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safety of people in the mining areas. A thorough probe will be conducted to find out the cause of the explosion and the culprits responsible for this will be punished," the minister said.

He further said that the government has been taking stringent measures against illegal mining activities, transportation and storage of explosives used for mining.

"It's rather very unfortunate that the blast occurred in Chikkaballapura before the wounds of the Shivamogga blast have healed," he added.

At least six people have died and another has sustained injuries in a quarry blast at Chikkaballapur district. (ANI)

