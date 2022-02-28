New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi asserted on Monday that the Narendra Modi government is working round the clock to ensure the safety and evacuation of the Indian citizens stuck in war-hit Ukraine.

He made the comments in his welcome remarks to a batch of Indian students at the airport here, after they were evacuated from Ukraine by the government as part of Operation Ganga.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Drunk Man Attempts To Rape 7-Year-Old Girl in Ludhiana; Booked.

"Today received and welcomed Indian citizens, who have been safely evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga of PM Narendra Modi Ji's Govt, on their arrival through special Air India flight at IGI Airport, New Delhi. Jai Hind," Naqvi said in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)