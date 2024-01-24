Sivasgar (Assam) [India], January 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday took part in the ceremonial distribution of ration cards to beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act at an event held at Chakimukh Higher Secondary School Playground at Nazira in Sivasagar district.

A total of 8,411 beneficiary families shall be allotted ration cards within the Nazira Legislative Assembly Constituency. This is in addition to the 43,692 numbers of already existing beneficiary families in Nazira LAC, thus taking the total number of beneficiary families to 52,103.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Owing to the earlier income limit of Rs 2 lakh per annum, many families belonging to the disadvantaged sections of the society were deprived of benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) as they were deemed ineligible for ration cards."

"The State government decided to increase the income limit to Rs 4 lakh so that a greater number of families could avail the benefits of ration card. As a result, an additional 8,411 families across the Nazira Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) were able to get themselves registered for ration cards in this phase of card distribution," he said.

He added that with the latest addition of 8,441 beneficiary families, the total number of beneficiary families holding ration cards would stand at 52,103 in Nazira LAC.

He said the government has been working relentlessly to ensure ration card holders can enjoy all benefits under NFSA.

With this in mind, the government brought Anna Sewa Saptah and the positive impact of the same is being observed at the ground level across the State, he added.

He said ration cards aren't about rice distribution alone anymore but there are many other benefits and schemes ration card holder families can enjoy. One such scheme is the Ayushman Bharat which provides assured medical benefits of Rs 5 lakh per family, he said, adding ration card holders are also eligible to be enrolled for the Ujjwala scheme.

"The possibility of enrolment of ration card holders under accidental deaths insurance and life insurance is also being explored," he remarked.

Further, the Chief Minister said he aspires to see all ration card holders included as beneficiaries of the Orunodoi scheme by 2026.

He said the current State government is working round the clock for the overall growth and development of Assam and its residents. Recruitment to government jobs is being carried out in a very transparent manner, he added.

"Work on Mission Basundhara 2.0 is going on in full swing and by next month, a large number of applicants would be allotted land patta under the same," he said.

Ministers of Assam Cabinet Ranoj Pegu and Jogen Mohan, Parliamentarian Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and Members of Legislative Assembly Taranga Gogoi and Dharmeswar Konwar, were also present at the occasion. (ANI)

