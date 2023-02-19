Dhemaji (Assam) [India], February 19 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday described youth as "one of the key driving forces" of the country and said that their role is "most important" in the resolve to make India self-reliant.

The Minister said that the government is working on mission mode to accord top priority to utilise the talent and energy of youth in nation-building under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Delhi: Two Carjackers Arrested From Najafgarh; Two Mobile Phones, Car Recovered.

His remarks came at an interactive session which was attended by over 600 students.

"Youth is a great force and one of the key driving forces of the country. The role of youth has been far-reaching and most important in the determination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India self-reliant. With our conversation here, I urge the young students to play the role of vigilant guards for society and become partners in nation-building," Sonowal said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Godown in Raja Narasimha Colony, No Casualties.

The Minister highlighted the Prime Minister's development pitch for the northeast and said that he wants to make the region as the new engine of development of the country through transformation through transportation.

"With no broad gauge in most of the northeast, the rail lines are going to reach each state capital of Northeast India. Several trains have been arranged to run on the North side of the Brahmaputra to connect with Dhemaji as well. Such radical changes in all aspects have been made possible only due to the goodwill, dedication and strong leadership of Modi ji. India is now equipped with various state-of-the-art networks of road transport, air, railway, waterways, and information technology," he said.

"Modi ji has created a renaissance of development that was unimaginable before 2014. Now, we have a golden opportunity to become economically stronger," the Minister added.

Speaking about the possibility of traditional medicine of Assam, the Union Ayush Minister Sonowal said that India has a golden history of traditional medicine and treatment.

"Therefore, Modi ji has paid great attention to the expansion of Ayush. Thanks to Modi ji's strong leadership, the first Global Traditional Medicine Centre of the World Health Organization has been established in India. Now, the demand and popularity of traditional Indian medicines are increasing worldwide," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)