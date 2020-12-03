Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI): Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda would attend the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation on Friday.

"Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is attending the all-party virtual meeting on December 4 at 10:30 AM called by the Prime Minister to discuss the COVID-19 situation, including the progress on vaccines," his office said in a statement.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: Fourth Round of Talks With Farm Unions Conclude; ‘MSP system will Continue’, Assures Narendra Singh Tomar, Next Meeting on December 5.

Gowda is the member of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

Floor leaders of all parties from both Houses of Parliament have been called for the meeting, which would be held virtually.

Also Read | Bhopal Police Lathicharge COVID-19 Health Workers Who Were Protesting Against Being Laid Off From Work (Watch Video).

This would be the second all-party meeting called by the Central government to discuss the COVID-19 situation since the outbreak of the pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)