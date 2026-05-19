India News

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday stated that there has been a gradual decline in the number of communal clashes across the country since 2014, while reaffirming that maintenance of law and order falls under the primary jurisdiction of the respective state governments.

"Law and order is fundamentally a subject falling under the jurisdiction of the State Government. While the situation differs if President's Rule is in force, otherwise, the responsibility for maintaining public order and law and order rests solely with the states," said Rijiju.

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"Whether it be the riots of 1984, the events in Gujarat, or other major communal disturbances, records of all such incidents exist. However, minor incidents often do not appear with the same clarity in official records, or public awareness regarding them remains limited. As far as national statistics are concerned, according to the records available to us, there has been a gradual decline in the number of communal clashes since 2014," added Rijiju.

Speaking at the State Minorities Commissions Conference, Rijiju highlighted the critical role played by social media platforms in amplifying incidents of communal tension in the country. He noted that while information circulates with immense speed across digital spaces, certain elements routinely weaponise this speed to sensationalise or exaggerate localised events, hence, it tends to severely undermine communal harmony in the country.

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"In the past, social media did not exist. If an incident occurred in Tamil Nadu, people in Kashmir might not have even become aware of it. If something transpired in West Bengal, the news would often remain confined within the borders of Rajasthan. Today, however, if an incident occurs in Assam or Kerala, the entire nation can witness it instantly, as information spreads with great speed across social media platforms. On many occasions, certain elements tend to sensationalise or exaggerate such incidents. Even within the political sphere, some leaders occasionally resort to inflammatory rhetoric--either to garner votes or to influence the voting patterns of a specific community--thereby undermining communal harmony," said Rijiju.

The Union Minister further stressed that all stakeholders must work collectively to uphold communal harmony in the country.

"I firmly believe that the responsibility for maintaining social harmony rests with everyone--the State Governments, the Central Government, and society at large. All stakeholders must work collectively to uphold communal harmony," stressed Rijiju.

Additionally, the Union Minister also addressed the sensitive issue of Waqf property management, with Rijiju warning that a failure to ensure timely registration and systematic maintenance of land records could trigger major legal and administrative complications in the future.

The Union Minister pointed out that a significant number of properties across the country are yet to be formally registered. He cautioned that if the verification process is not executed in a time-bound manner, it would inevitably lead to prolonged ownership disputes and legal proceedings down the line.

To prevent this, Rijiju urged senior officials, state ministers, and representatives of the concerned departments present at the forum to work in tandem with utmost earnestness to resolve the pending registration backlog systematically. The

National Commission for Minorities is hosting the Conference of State Minorities Commissions. The conference brought together representatives and officials from State Minorities Commissions to deliberate on issues concerning minority welfare, rights, inclusion, and policy coordination across states.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju attended the event as the Chief Guest, while George Kurian, Minister of State for Minority Affairs, was present as the Guest of Honour. (ANI)

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