Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on the owner of the pet dog that bit a boy on Wednesday inside a housing society elevator in Greater Noida West of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

This is for the first time that GNIDA has imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on a dog owner for carelessness in keeping the pet dog.

In addition to the Rs. 10,000 fine, the GNIDA also asked the dog owner Kartik Gandhi, a resident of La Residentia Society in Greater Noida West, to pay the entire amount for the treatment of the dog bite victim.

In a notice sent on Wednesday to the dog owner, GNIDA medical officer Dr. Prem Chand directed him to deposit Rs. 10,000 fine with GNIDA within seven working days.

If the fine is not deposited within seven days in GNIDA's account and treatment money is not paid, further action will be taken against the dog owner for which he himself will be responsible, the notice added.

The dog bite incident occurred due to carelessness in keeping the pet dog, the notice added.

In the case, the victim, a boy was bitten by a dog inside the elevator of La Residentia Society's tower seven in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

This was the second incident in about two months of a dog biting a child in the lift in Uttar Pradesh's national capital region. A schoolboy was bitten by a dog inside a housing society elevator in Ghaziabad in September.

The Greater Noida incident was captured by closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed inside the elevator. It happened in the lift of La Residentia Society's tower seven which falls under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station.

The incident occurred when the boy was travelling by the lift on his way to his school. The dog bit on his hand. As a result, he sustained injuries and was administered four injections.

Talking to ANI on Wednesday, the child's mother said that pet dogs should not be brought near small children to avoid the recurrence of such incidents in future. Stray dogs should not be allowed to enter into societies, she had added.

Earlier in Ghaziabad in September, a schoolboy was bitten by a dog inside a housing society elevator even as the animal's owner appeared to be a mute spectator, following which the Ghaziabad police registered a case.

The incident had happened in Rajnagar Extension's Charms Castle when the boy, with a schoolbag on his shoulder, was bitten by the dog inside the lift of the high-rise residential building. The video of the incident went viral on social media. The boy's parents had approached Nandigram Police Station where a complaint under IPC section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) of IPC was registered.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed inside the elevator of the residential complex. The video shows the boy being attacked by the dog with its leash in the woman's hand.

When she walked out of the lift, the dog again leapt upon the child but was pulled away by the woman.

"In the viral video from Charms Castle in Rajnagar Extension, a boy was attacked by a dog and the woman stood in her place holding the leash. A complaint has been lodged by the boy's father and the investigation is still underway," Circle Officer Alok Dubey had said.

Meanwhile, amid rising cases of the menace caused by dogs, the Noida Authority formulated a few days ago a policy regarding pet animals

As per the guidelines issued by the authority, pet owners have to register their dogs or cats by January 31 next year or they will have to pay a fine. Furthermore, in case of any mishap caused due to pet dogs or cats a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed.

The decision was recently taken in the 207th board meeting of the Noida authority in accordance with the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). (ANI)

