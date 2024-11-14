India News | Green Building Congress 2024 Opens in Bengaluru

Nov 14, 2024
India News | Green Building Congress 2024 Opens in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 14 (PTI) The 22nd edition of Asia's largest green building expo, Green Building Congress 2024, was inaugurated on Thursday at the Bangalore international exhibition centre.

Organised by CII's Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) in collaboration with the Karnataka government, the event runs through November 16, focusing on net-zero emissions.

Karnataka Minister for Forest and Environment, Eshwar Khandre emphasised the state's sustainability commitment in his inaugural address. “With over 1,100 building projects adopting green practices, Karnataka is leading in environmentally responsible urban development. Hosting this event strengthens our drive for net-zero emissions and resilient, green infrastructure,” he said.

Khandre said the state's Renewable Energy (RE) Policy 2022-2027, aligns with India's goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030. “Karnataka ranks among the top four states in renewable energy, with an installed capacity of 22.37 GW as of October 2024,” he added.

Themed “Advancing net zero in buildings and built environment,” this year's Congress, focuses on reducing the environmental impact of construction.

Jamshyd N Godrej, Chairman of CII-Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre, stressed the need to address emissions from the building sector, responsible for 37 per cent of global carbon emissions.

Karnataka Minister for Forest and Environment, Eshwar Khandre emphasised the state's sustainability commitment in his inaugural address. “With over 1,100 building projects adopting green practices, Karnataka is leading in environmentally responsible urban development. Hosting this event strengthens our drive for net-zero emissions and resilient, green infrastructure,” he said.

Khandre said the state's Renewable Energy (RE) Policy 2022-2027, aligns with India's goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030. “Karnataka ranks among the top four states in renewable energy, with an installed capacity of 22.37 GW as of October 2024,” he added.

Themed “Advancing net zero in buildings and built environment,” this year's Congress, focuses on reducing the environmental impact of construction.

Jamshyd N Godrej, Chairman of CII-Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre, stressed the need to address emissions from the building sector, responsible for 37 per cent of global carbon emissions.

“Managing both operational and embodied emissions is crucial. Transparency in emissions data and robust partnerships are vital for achieving net-zero goals,” Godrej said. He also announced the launch of the Green Cooling Council to explore emission reduction strategies for existing and future cooling systems.

B Thiagarajan, national chairman of IGBC, outlined the council's efforts to mitigate the impact of India's rapidly expanding building sector. “India is adding 8-10 billion square feet annually in commercial and residential spaces. IGBC is driving net-zero initiatives in energy, water, waste, and carbon,” he said.

The event also featured the IGBC green design competition, themed “Vibrant urban voids: Endless possibilities.”

Sharan Kumar Modi (Karnataka State Pollution Control Board), Jeff Oatman (World Green Building Council), C Shekar Reddy (IGBC), and N Venu, Chairman of CII Karnataka State Council took part.

The event brought together policymakers, architects, industry experts, and sustainability advocates to discuss innovations and policies shaping India's greener future.

