India News | Green Initiative to Transport Fly Ash by Railways

New Delhi [India],June 18 (ANI): In a review meeting chaired by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, an important initiative was discussed to enable large-scale transportation of fly ash through the railway network. The objective is simple yet transformative: move fly ash efficiently from power plants to industries where it can be used to build roads, manufacture bricks, produce cement and support infrastructure development across the country.

The release stated that Union Ministers of State for Railways V Somanna and Shri Ravneet Singh Bittu were also present during the meeting.

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Nearly 340 million tonnes of fly ash is generated every year from thermal power plants. For decades, this grey burden sat heavy around the smokestacks. Now, Indian Railways is changing that through a green initiative, creating a dedicated logistics network of specialised containers and rail corridors. This network will transport the waste material from where it is generated to where it is needed.

The beauty of this initiative lies in its simplicity: what the power plant discards, the cement plant treasures. Fly ash, rightly moved and rightly used, is a raw material for cement, concrete, blocks and boards. More affordable fly ash means cheaper bricks, lower cement prices, and ultimately more accessible housing across urban and rural India alike.

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Contained within rail wagons and purpose-built logistics systems, fly ash travels cleanly, arriving not as a pollutant but as a productive participant in India's infrastructure story.

This is, at its heart, the grammar of a circular economy where waste becomes wealth, burden becomes the building block. (ANI)

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