New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Noting that dust is a significant component of air pollution, the National Green Tribunal has directed all municipal corporations and local bodies in NCR and other cities where air quality is ''poor'' to ensure that water is sprinkled on roads before sweeping them.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kunar Goel said the water used should be from sewage treatment plants and not fresh water.

“We direct all the Municipal Corporations/Local Bodies in NCR where air quality levels are normally non-compliant and other cities with the air quality 'poor' and above to take necessary steps to ensure sprinkling of water before sweeping of roads,” the bench said in its order uploaded on Friday.

It also directed them to take further steps of planting of grass/raising small herbs and shrubs on the sides of the pavements/road shoulders and on open dusty areas, including the areas on the sides of the pavements/right of way.

The pavements may also be appropriately covered so as to prevent generation of dust and attention also needs to be given to stop burning of biomass/waste and regulate construction and demolition activities, the NGT said.

“All the Municipal Corporations/Local Bodies may send their reports to the Principal Secretary, Environment of the State, heading the Air Quality Monitoring Centres (AQMCs) once in a quarter.

“First such report may be furnished by February 1, 2021, mentioning the steps initiated and thereafter every quarter such action taken reports may be furnished,” the bench said.

The Principal Secretary, Environment, heading the AQMCs may compile the data and furnish the same to the CPCB, it said.

First such report by AQMCs may be furnished to the CPCB by February 28, 2021, the NGT said adding that the CPCB may give a consolidated report by March 31.

The green panel noted that as per a study conducted by NEERI, dust pollution was noted to be one of the contributors to the air pollution of Delhi.

“We also note that in the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi and NCR prepared by the CPCB, there is a provision for “increase frequency of mechanised cleaning of road and sprinkling of water on roads. Identify road stretches with high dust generation” by Municipal Corporations, PWD and NHAI when the air quality is 'severe',” it said.

The tribunal's direction came on a plea filed by R S Virk seeking action to mitigate the impact of dust pollution arising out of dry sweeping of roads in metro cities.

According to the applicant, dust contributes to about 43 per cent of the air pollution.

