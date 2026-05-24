India News | Green Sheets, Drinking Water Facilities Installed at Intersections as Temperatures Cross 43°C in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Amid an intense heatwave sweeping across Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow Police and Lucknow Municipal Corporation have launched a humanitarian initiative to provide relief to commuters by installing green sunshades, cooling showers, water sprays and drinking water facilities at major traffic intersections across the city.

The initiative aims to protect pedestrians, rickshaw drivers, cyclists and daily commuters from the scorching heat as temperatures in Lucknow touched between 30 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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Speaking to ANI, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharakwal said the civic body was making every effort to ensure that people travelling during peak afternoon hours receive some protection from the severe weather conditions.

"To address the heat wave, we've installed green sheets at the intersection where there's a signal. Rickshaw drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians have to stand there when the signal is on. We've provided green sheets and showers to protect them from the heat," Kharakwal said.

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She added that cooling points and drinking water stations had also been set up across various parts of the city.

"We've created cooling points and drinking water facilities at various locations. The Municipal Corporation is making every effort to ensure there are no shortages anywhere," the Mayor said.

The initiative has received a positive response from commuters and drivers who spend long hours outdoors in the extreme heat.

Taxi driver Chandrasekhar said the temporary arrangements were providing much-needed relief to people exposed to the harsh sun throughout the day.

"It's providing a lot of relief. Because of this, the weather is not feeling as hot as it is. Those who travel by metro are getting some relief. We drive auto-rickshaws ourselves; we burn out all day long. Metro commuters and coaching students will also benefit from this," he told ANI.

Commuter Ritika also welcomed the initiative, saying the heatwave conditions had become increasingly dangerous due to rising temperatures and global warming.

"Actually, it is a great relief. Many people faint and feel dizzy because of the heat wave. People can suffer from diseases like sunstroke. These sheds being put up are very good because if people are standing at signals, they can get some rest under them," she said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist across several districts of Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the eastern parts of the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)