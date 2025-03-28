Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 28 (ANI): Gujarat Rajya Institution for Transformation (GRIT), a 'Think Tank' set up by the Government of Gujarat, is organizing a high-level "Roundtable on Enhancing Learning Outcomes", in collaboration with GCERT-Department of Education (DOE), Government of Gujarat and UNICEF.

India has the world's largest adolescent population, and Gujarat, with 30% of its population aged between 10 and 24. This human capital lies at the heart of the nation and state's knowledge economy and holds immense potential to drive national progress. With around 90% of future jobs expected to require STEM skills, there is an urgent need to bridge the learning and skills gap to prepare young people for the evolving job market of knowledge-based economy.

The roundtable aims to discuss and address the critical challenges in education and drive strategic solutions to improve learning levels of children and adolescents across the State. It will bring together key government officials, education experts, civil society representatives, and development partners. It will focus on strengthening education systems to ensure that every child has access to quality education and acquire grade and age-appropriate learning outcomes and the skills needed for the future.

The roundtable will examine the status of learning outcomes in Gujarat, highlight successful interventions from across India and globally, and explore strategies to enhance classroom instruction, leverage assessments for learning, and strengthen teacher mentoring and professional development. Discussions will align with the National Education Policy 2020, which prioritizes gender parity and equal learning opportunities, and Gujarat's Framework for Viksit Gujarat 2047 under Viksit Bharat 2047, which aims to eliminate school dropouts by 2030 and equip adolescents with 21st-century skills.

The event will feature keynote addresses from Kuberbhai Dindor, Minister for Tribal Development, Primary, Secondary and Adult Education; Praful Panseriya, MOS for Parliamentary Affairs, Primary, Secondary, Adult and Higher Education of Gujarat and senior government officials, including, S. Aparna, IAS Retd. CEO and Chairperson, Executive Committee, Gujarat Rajya Institution for Transformation (GRIT), Government of Gujarat, Mukesh Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary (Primary & Secondary), Education Department, Government of Gujarat, Mr. Ranjeethkumar, IAS, State Project Director- Samagra Shiksha, Saadhna Panday, Chief of Education, UNICEF India Country Office and discussions led by experts from GCERT, UNICEF, The participants will deliberate on concrete policy recommendations and an action plan to improve learning outcomes and create an education system that enables every child and adolescent in Gujarat to reach their full potential. (ANI)

