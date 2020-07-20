Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 20 (ANI): While COVID-19 has entered the third phase in Kerala, a group of three Ayurveda doctors has come out with a video song to boost the morale of COVID warriors.

Titled " Nin Peru Keralam' ( ''Thy Name is Kerala' ), the song penned by Dr. S.Gopakumar, Resident Medical Officer of Government Ayurveda College has music composed by noted musician M Jayachandran. The music video has become a hit after its release with many including celebrities sharing the video on social media.

Dr Gopakumar says that music is a good stress buster and through the music video they intended to instill confidence to all frontline warriors of the COVID-19 fight.

"It is a dedication to all Covid warriors across the globe. Through the video, we want to thank all those who are fighting on the front line - health workers, police, the administration, etc. Also, other than medicines, music plays a therapeutic role when it comes to stress. So as doctors, this is our little contribution beating stress too," said Dr Gopakumar, who is also the associate professor of Government Ayurveda College to ANI.

He said boosting the confidence of health workers who are working day and night risking their life is equally important.

"Being doctors and individuals with social commitment, we thought it's our responsibility to do so. We believe that apart from providing medicines, it is important to provide something to treat the stress people are witnessing. This video includes all the activities of COVID fighters. The music is sung by Madhu Balakrishnan and Mridula Warrier with picturization done in Kerala, " he added.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Kerala has a total of 12,480 COVID-19 cases as of Monday. (ANI)

