New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): A group of around 15-20 people, described by police as "dog lovers," allegedly obstructed Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers during a stray dog-catching drive in Rohini, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the group assaulted MCD staff, freed two captured dogs, and vandalised the MCD vehicle by smashing its windows and stealing the register and logbook.

Also Read | Justice B Sudershan Reddy: A Champion of Access to Education, Judicial Independence.

"A complaint was filed yesterday against a group of approximately 15-20 so-called dog lovers. They allegedly obstructed an MCD vehicle tasked with capturing stray dogs, freed two stray dogs, and assaulted the MCD staff -- the incident involved vandalism, including breaking the vehicle's window and stealing the register and logbook," Rohini DCP Rajeev Ranjan said.

"A case has been registered under sections for obstructing a public servant from discharging their duty and theft," he added.

Also Read | Asian Palm Civet in Courtroom: After Troubling CM Pinarayi Vijayan and LoP VD Satheesan, Toddy Cat Disrupts Kerala High Court Proceedings.

Earlier on Friday, four FIRs were filed in connection with protests staged by dog lovers without prior permission at multiple locations in the New Delhi district on August 11 and 12. "Those who refused to leave the protest sites despite repeated requests were detained. Legal action will be taken against all those found violating the law," police said.

The developments come amid an ongoing legal battle over stray dogs.

On August 11, the Supreme Court had ordered that all localities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad be made free of stray dogs, with no compromise on the matter. It had also made it clear that no captured animal should be released back onto the streets.

On Thursday (August 14), the SC reserved its order on pleas seeking a stay on its August 11 directive to remove all stray dogs from localities in the Delhi-NCR region and place them in shelter homes.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria stated that it would pass an interim order on the August 11 decision of a different bench. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)