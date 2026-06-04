India News | Growing Traffic at Atal Tunnel Requires Coordinated Action, Says Himachal Minister Jagat Singh Negi Dismisses Punjab Border 'tax' Row

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister and senior Congress leader Jagat Singh Negi on Thursday called for coordinated action by all stakeholders to address growing traffic congestion and safety concerns at the Atal Tunnel-Rohtang, dismissed reports of self-styled tax collection at the Punjab-Himachal border as publicity-driven acts, and questioned the rationale behind celebrations marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest-serving PM.

Speaking to ANI after a press conference here, Negi said the recently concluded Panchayati Raj elections had strengthened grassroots democracy and that the newly elected representatives, from ward members to Zila Parishad members, should now focus on development and governance rather than political celebrations.

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He alleged that Panchayati Raj institutions were being weakened by policies of the Central government, particularly changes made to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), which he described as a key instrument for rural development. According to Singh, elected representatives had relied on the scheme to fulfil commitments made to villagers, but successive policy changes and reduced budgetary support had weakened its effectiveness.

Defending the state government's decision to declare the Mayor posts in the Municipal Corporations of Mandi, Dharamshala, Solan and Palampur as unreserved, Singh said, "The decision had been taken strictly in accordance with the prescribed roster system and reservation policy, rejecting criticism from opposition parties."

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Expressing concern over the sharp increase in tourist and vehicular traffic through the Atal Tunnel corridor, Singh said the opening of routes towards Lahaul and Ladakh had significantly increased traffic volumes, making it imperative to reassess the carrying capacity of the region and strengthen supporting infrastructure.

"There is heavy traffic, and there is a need to rethink our carrying capacity. We need to think seriously about this, as well as about the facilities we have available. Keeping all these things in mind, we have to consider the carrying capacity, " he said.

He said the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), state government, police authorities and other stakeholders must work in coordination to ensure the tunnel remains safe and efficient for commuters.

The minister highlighted several shortcomings in the tunnel's infrastructure, including inadequate lighting, poorly designed lane dividers, traffic indiscipline and insufficient ventilation. He said the existing lighting system was not adequate for the present level of traffic and called for improvements to ensure safer movement inside the tunnel. "There's a need to make the divider proper, correct the lighting, and implement any other necessary regulations," he said.

Referring to incidents where tourists stop their vehicles inside the tunnel to take photographs and videos, he said such practices often result in traffic jams and create serious safety hazards. He advocated enhanced policing at both tunnel portals, installation of more effective surveillance systems and measures to minimise emergency response time in case of accidents or other incidents.

"It has been observed many times that some people stop their vehicles inside the tunnel to make reels, causing massive traffic jams. This creates a danger to others and to their own lives. Because there is so much smoke inside, the exhaust systems that should clear out the pollution from the tunnel also need attention from the BRO, I believe. So, much needs to be done. The police also need to maintain policing at both the South and North portals of the tunnel, as well as inside. Cameras should be properly installed so that if there is any kind of breakdown in the system inside, our response time can be minimised," he said.

The minister further said that the tunnel's ventilation and exhaust systems required strengthening to ensure that pollution and vehicle emissions are effectively removed from inside the structure.

Commenting on reports that certain individuals were allegedly collecting a so-called "Khalsa Tax" from motorists at the Punjab-Himachal border, Singh said such incidents should not be accorded undue importance as some people engage in such activities merely to attract publicity.

"Taxation is the prerogative of governments, and no individual has the authority to impose or collect taxes," he said, adding that law enforcement agencies should take appropriate legal action wherever required.

He observed that such incidents sometimes emerge in the aftermath of disputes involving tourists or local youth, including road-rage cases, but maintained that taking the law into one's own hands was unacceptable and should be dealt with under the law.

Turning to national politics, Singh questioned the celebrations planned to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 4,499 days in office on June 10 and surpassing the tenure of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

He asked what achievements justified such celebrations and questioned whether the economy, the condition of ordinary citizens or India's international standing had improved sufficiently to warrant them.

The Congress leader alleged that inflation, fuel prices and cooking gas costs had risen substantially under the present government and argued that common citizens continued to face economic hardship despite official claims of progress.

Expressing concern over the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East, Singh said India must remain cautious because of its dependence on imported energy. He warned that any disruption in global oil supplies could adversely affect the country's economy and further burden consumers.

He maintained that governments should focus on addressing economic challenges, strengthening institutions and reducing the burden on citizens rather than organising celebrations centred on political milestones. (ANI)

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