Bodeli (Gujarat) [India], August 7 (ANI): With the aim to expand its political influence in other states including Gujarat where elections are slated to be held later this year, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that if voted to power in Gujarat, he will make sure that it lasts for 5 years.

"People of BJP-Congress bring manifestoes, resolution letters which are false. But I am giving you a guarantee, not an election promise. When you buy a Television set, you get a guarantee of 2 years. But, if you chose the Kejriwal government, you get a guarantee of 5 years," Kejriwal said.

Notably, on February 14, 2014, Kejriwal resigned as Chief Minister after failing to table the Jan Lokpal Bill in the Delhi Assembly. He recommended the dissolution of the Assembly. Later, Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party had won 67 of the 70 constituencies in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, leaving the BJP with three seats and the INC with none. In those elections, he was again elected from the New Delhi constituency, defeating Nupur Sharma by 31,583 votes. He took oath on February 14, 2015, as Delhi's chief minister for a second time at Ramlila Maidan. Since then his party has passed the Jan Lokpal Bill though with some differences.

Speaking further at the rally today, Kejriwal said, "Change the politics of Gujarat. This (I Love You) ILU-ILU politics of BJP and Congress will stop. Voting for Congress means voting for BJP. Congress leaders will switch to BJP before or after elections. This election is directly between AAP and BJP."

In July this year, Prime Minister had said, "This Rewari culture is dangerous for the development of the country. Those with Rewari culture will never build new expressways, new airports or defence corridors for you. Together we have to defeat this mentality, remove Revdi culture from the politics of the country."

Responding to this, Kejriwal said, "These people abuse me saying that 'Kejriwal is looting money, distributing free revri'. Kejriwal is not going to SWISS Bank with money, he is wasting public money on the public."

In a sharp attack against its opponents, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Gujarat Congress will soon merge with the Gujarat BJP unit as they have "love brewing" between them.

"The election of Gujarat will be between AAP and BJP. Gujarat Congress is going to merge with Gujarat BJP. (I love you) ILU-ILU of BJP-Congress will end. On one hand, there is "27 years of misrule" of the BJP and on the other hand, there is "new politics" of AAP," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference today.

Keeping the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections in mind, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday made a bunch of promises ranging from providing a free electricity supply to improving the healthcare services in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader claimed that about 25 lakh households in Punjab have just recently got electricity bills of zero rupees and many of the people residing in Delhi are also privileged for the same. Notably, AAP is in power both in Punjab and Delhi.

Addressing a press conference here today, Kejriwal said, "Our first promise is regarding power supply. People in Gujarat are in misery. The bills are too high. We have made power supply free in Delhi. About 25 lakh households in Punjab have just recently got zero electricity bills."

"Soon, a total of Punjab 51 lakh households would get just zero bills. We would also ensure a round-the-clock power supply here in Gujarat. We would also waive off the bills from the previous year," he said.

Kejriwal also assured to provide employment to the unemployed youth in Gujarat. "The youths here rue the lack of livelihoods. In just a few years, we have provided employment to 12 lakh youths in Delhi. We had also provided employment to the unemployed here. And until that happens, the unemployed would be on the dole of Rs 3,000 rupees per month," he said.

Kejriwal further alleged that BJP has waived off loans worth Rs 10-lakh-crores of its "friends". "It should be investigated as to why did BJP take this step and how much money did they give to BJP for charity," he added.

"AAP's popularity is growing in Gujarat! I asked the people whether we should provide free education, health, and electricity here. 99 per cent of the people said that there should be free education, 97 per cent of the people said that there should be free treatment in healthcare, 91 per cent said there should be free electricity," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday as part of his campaign ahead of the Assembly polls likely to be held in December this year. (ANI)

