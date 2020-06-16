Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Guard Deputed at Darbhanga SSP S Residence in Bihar Dies as Rifle Goes off

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 08:46 PM IST
India News | Guard Deputed at Darbhanga SSP S Residence in Bihar Dies as Rifle Goes off

Darbhanga (Bihar), Jun 16 (PTI) A security personnel deputed at the residence of the district police chief here was on Tuesday killed when bullets from his service weapon pierced through his neck.

Babu Ram, Senior Superintendent of Police, Darbhanga, said Chintu Paswan (24) was found lying in a pool of blood when staff members deployed at the residence rushed upon hearing the sound of gunshots.

He was deputed here just a fortnight ago. Earlier he was deputed as a constable in the Town police station. It is not clear whether he pulled the trigger on himself or the self-loading rifle went off while he was trying to clean it," said the SSP.

With three bullet wounds in the neck, profusely bleeding Paswan was rushed to the DMCH hospital but doctors declared that he had been brought dead.

Local office-bearers of police mens association alleged that Paswan was in a state of distress as his marriage had been deferred to June 24 because of the lockdown and he was anxious whether he will get leave for the purpose.

An investigation was on to ascertain the exact cause of the incident while the family members of the deceased, who hailed from Arwal district in north Bihar, have been informed, the SSP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

